First Long Island Investors LLC Has $40.33 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,272.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

