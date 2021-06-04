Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider John Chan Acquires 17,990 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan purchased 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$14,841.75 ($10,601.25).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,464.29).

On Monday, April 12th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,700.00 ($29,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

