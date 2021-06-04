Financial Survey: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A People’s United Financial 26.71% 7.47% 0.89%

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.97%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.37 $4.44 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.55 $219.60 million $1.27 15.10

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

