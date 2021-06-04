Financial Review: Kronos Bio (KRON) and Its Peers

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kronos Bio to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kronos Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kronos Bio Competitors 4605 17587 38711 766 2.58

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A -$88.44 million -7.16 Kronos Bio Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.87

Kronos Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

