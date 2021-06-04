Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,656 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

