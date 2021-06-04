Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Gannett were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $12,023,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

GCI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

