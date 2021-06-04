Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
CVE:FIL opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.26.
In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
