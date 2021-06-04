Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Haywood Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVE:FIL opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.26.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

