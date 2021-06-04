Filecoin Trading Up 38% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and $3.24 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.54 or 0.00250749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00304242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.01171903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.80 or 0.99953884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031153 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 76,292,753 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

