Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 384 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

NYSE RACE opened at $215.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.94. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

