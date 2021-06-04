FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DBMBF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

