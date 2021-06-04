Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.59 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $13,346.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004475 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

