Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 8,069 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. 52,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

