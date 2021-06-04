Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of FB opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

