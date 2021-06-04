Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $245,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock valued at $579,939,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.91. The stock had a trading volume of 431,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $938.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

