F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.06 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $253,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,932.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,737,590. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

