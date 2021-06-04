F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $352,115.28 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
