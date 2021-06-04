F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells $352,115.28 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.