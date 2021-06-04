Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

