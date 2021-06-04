Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,074 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.
Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.