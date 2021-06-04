Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,685,074 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

