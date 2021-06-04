Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

