Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $59,197,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

