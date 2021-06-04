Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XGN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

