Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

