Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.81.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

