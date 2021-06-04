Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.81.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

