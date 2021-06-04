EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $114,240.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $422,565.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00.

EVOP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -186.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

