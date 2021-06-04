EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVOP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

