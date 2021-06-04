EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EVOP stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
