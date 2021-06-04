Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $333.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.79.

ESS opened at $307.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.10. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $309.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 747.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

