ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $31.50. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 1,740 shares trading hands.

EPIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.66.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

