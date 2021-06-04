Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.