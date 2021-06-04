Ernest Nicolas Sells 95 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ROK traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.62. 502,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $277.14.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
