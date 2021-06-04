Ernest Nicolas Sells 95 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROK traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.62. 502,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $277.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

