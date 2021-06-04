Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.43.

ELS opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

