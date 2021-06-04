Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.30. Epizyme shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 1,738 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

