Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

