EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $861.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $857.20 million to $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $490.62.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,381 shares of company stock worth $28,479,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

