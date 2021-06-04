EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $92.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $87.41 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 55858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.19, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

