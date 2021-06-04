Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 91,184 shares.The stock last traded at $49.50 and had previously closed at $48.10.

Several research firms have commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its position in Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

