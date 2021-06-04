Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68.

