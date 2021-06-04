Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 396.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vertex worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $18.02 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.42.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

