Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Autohome by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $75.05 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.