Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 63,056 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Infini Master Fund increased its position in Vipshop by 5,482.3% during the 1st quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 103,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 101,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

