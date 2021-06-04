Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,501 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.