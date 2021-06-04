Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,754. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

