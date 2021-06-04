Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises 5.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 3.02% of Enstar Group worth $164,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,435,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,121,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.66. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $147.04 and a 12 month high of $269.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.24.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

