Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $314.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.90 million and the highest is $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.34 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

