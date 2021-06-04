Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.85 million and $3.06 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00514018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.75 or 0.01429904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

