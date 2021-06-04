Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

