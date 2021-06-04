Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$6.30 Price Target at Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

TSE:EDR opened at C$8.51 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$70,683. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,205,490. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,687.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

