Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 315.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.