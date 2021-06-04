Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.42. Empire shares last traded at C$41.39, with a volume of 417,344 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.