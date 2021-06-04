Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMNSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elementis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Friday. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

