Edward F. Mackey Sells 68,173 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

