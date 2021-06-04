Edward F. Mackey Sells 68,173 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
